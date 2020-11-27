5 Reasons why your baby cries and why it is a good sign

Often we tend to overlook this habit of babies because of the inconvenience it creates and the trouble you go through in order to keep them calm and quiet. However, your baby’s crying is considered as a good sign and these are the reason why your baby is in tears.

If you are finding it too difficult to concentrate because of your baby’s crying or you are worried because the crying just cannot stop, you need to stop worrying. A crying baby is a sign of a healthy baby as it shows that they are trying to communicate with the parent. The good side of crying is that they are trying to communicate and they are aware of their surroundings.

It also creates a special bond between the mother and the child as we all know a crying baby needs soothing and love and a mother is happy to give both endlessly. When your baby cries, it is an instant reaction to soothe them or feed them. There could be endless reasons as to why your baby is crying. From their facial expressions to their body language, here is how you can differentiate why your baby is crying.

They need affection

Most of the times when your baby is crying, they are trying to demand attention from you for a cuddle or just to hold them in your arms. Give them the warmth and love, constant physical contact is very important for the baby to feel loved. You can gently sway them for comfort.

Baby’s temperature is too hot or cold

Use the belly of your baby to check the temperature. If it is hot, remove a blanket and if it is cold then put on a blanket to keep them warm. You can similarly add or remove layers of clothing.

Hunger pangs

More often when a baby is crying, it is simply because they are hungry and want food. The baby will immediately calm down once you give them milk.

Tired

If they get tired or sleepy, they start crying and it is a sign for them to let you know that it is past their bedtime. Put your baby to sleep in a quiet or a cosy place and they will instantly stop the crying while they fall asleep.

Uncomfortable

If a baby is held in an uncomfortable position or kept in a strange place where they feel left out, they will start crying and try to tell you to get them out of there. Your baby might also cry if they have wet nappy and it is irritating their skin.

Credits :Pexels

