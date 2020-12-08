5 Signs that it’s time to give your child their personal space

Your child is growing up and while they face their own obstacles, it is time for you to withdraw a little and let them have their own space and fight their own battles.

As a mother, you are used to running after your child all the time and them coming to you for every little thing. You are used to fulfilling their every need and being their ultimate go-to person. But as your child grows up, they need their own personal space. It can be hard to accept this that your child no longer needs you as much as they did before.

But be rest assured, while your child is growing up and gradually becoming their own person, you are still the most important person for them and their lifeline. Here are some signs that show that it might be time for you to take a step back and let your child grow into a confident and independent person.

They have a best friend

As your child grows up, they form external bonds and start to get closer to people of their own age. They have a best friend and tend to spend more time with them than with you.

Your kid needs alone time

They are often in their room for long hours and keep their door shut. This can mean that they need alone time and want some privacy.

They often zone out

More often than not, while having dinner, they tend to space out or tend to be on their phone the whole time.

They don’t share everything

You often get to know what’s happening in their life from their best friend and you realise that those days when they would tell you every little thing, have gone.

They often tell you to tone it down

Forced by habit, you hug them in a public place or fix their hair and suddenly you see your child telling you to stop it and not get clingy with them.

Also Read: THESE are the ways you can restrict your child from swearing and using inappropriate words

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×