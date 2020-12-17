5 Signs to know if your child is dyslexic

Dyslexia is a learning disability that happens at an early stage in kids that can create several problems like reading and writing difficulties. Here are 5 signs you can look out for to know if your child is dyslexic or not.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that can happen to anyone. It affects a child’s oral and written language wherein they find it difficult to grasp some words and numbers. Kids suffering from dyslexia find it difficult to comprehend language, they have difficulty in writing as they sometimes tend to jumble up the words. It is especially challenging for kids who have dyslexia during their learning and growing stage.

However, it is important to remember that this condition is not a disease and it is nothing to be ashamed of. It is simply a disability and does not impact your child’s emotional intelligence or learning abilities. Kids with dyslexia have proven to be academically strong and intelligent as compared to others.

Here are 5 common signs that can look out for to know if your child has dyslexia

Difficulty in reading

Kids suffering from dyslexia can develop reading difficulties as it is difficult for them to comprehend language, words, letters, alphabets. They are slow to read and can often mispronounce letters. If your kids are shy to read textbooks in classes or avoiding reading, it might be due to dyslexia.

Difficulty with numbers and alphabets

A dyslexic child will always be terrible at mathematics. Subtracting and adding numbers and making big calculations in their heads is something dyslexic children suffer from. Remembering colours, days, months or tables can be difficult.

Obscure writing

A dyslexic child will have difficulty in their writing style as well. Observe the way they hold the pencil or pen to write down on a paper. They might struggle with grammar and punctuations.

Difficulty in following multiple instructions

It is common among dyslexic children to not have the ability to multitask or follow a series of events, instructions, number sequences and words. Since their comprehension skills are a tad bit slow, it takes a while for them to understand and implement instructions. They can also get confused between left or right directions.

Late development of speech

Lastly, a dyslexic child will learn how to talk at a much later stage. The learning process for dyslexic children is slow as they find it difficult to grasp a new language, vocabulary and grammar.

Credits :Pexels

