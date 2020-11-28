5 Signs that you are being an overprotective mother

You want the very best for your child and want to protect them and nurture them. More often than not, you might go overboard and become an overprotective parent without even realising it.

Sure, it’s your first time being parents and you want your kid to be safe and protected at all times. You are protective, attentive and loving. You always keep a check on them and want to be sure of where they are and who they are with. But there are times when you can go overboard with it.

While protecting your kids, it is very easy to get obsessed. There is a thin line between being protective and being overprotective. If you feel that you are being overprotective, then it is time to take a step back and see things in retrospect. So, have a look at these 5 signs to know if you are being an overprotective parent.

Keeping them away from the real world

You don’t want your little kid to experience the harsh realities of the world and you tend to keep them in a fantasy land most of the time.

Preventing them from failing

You don’t let them experience new things and only compel them to do things they are good at. If they are having trouble understanding something, you just tell them to quit to prevent facing failure.

They are too dependent on you

They come to everything. They do not have a mind of their own and depend on you for all the little things.

You question them constantly

Whenever they are going out, you want to know where they are going and who they are going with. You keep calling them when they are out to check on them and to know their whereabouts.

Micromanaging them

You insist on being a part of everything. Whether it’s dressing them up for school or deciding who to be friends with, you tend to take part in every decision of your child.

