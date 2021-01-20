5 Signs your intuition is telling you something

Your intuition often tries to tell you what is best for you in a certain situation and pulls you in that direction. Here are 5 signs to consider when your intuition is communicating to you.

Whenever you have a situation at your hand, probably the first thing you do is weigh the pros and cons of the situation. The next step is usually to go to mom because she always knows what to do! But the best thing to do at such times is to listen to your intuition.

Your intuition at times like these always tries to tell you what will be best for you. To listen to your intuition, you don’t usually need to reason it out or assess the practicalities of the situation, you just simply know what to do. So here are 5 signs when your gut instinct is trying to tell you something.

You feel content

Whenever you take an impulsive decision, even if it seems irrational at that point, you somehow feel inexplicably happy and content with your choice. This is your intuition telling you that you made the right decision!

Your thoughts are inclined towards one direction

You might suddenly, in the middle of the day, have thoughts about a particular thing. You may choose to ignore them initially, but when they keep coming to you out of the blue, it is your intuition that is pulling you in that direction and compelling you to think about it.

You have certain dreams

Dreams are the most common way your inner self talks to you. It is the way your intuition can tell you about what you truly want. If you get recurring dreams about a particular thing, your intuition is giving you messages to give attention to something that you may have overlooked.

You get the same opportunities again and again

More often than not, due to whatever reason, you might ignore a particular opportunity that knocks at your door. Chances are that if that opportunity or similar ones keep coming to you without you making any efforts, it is your intuition that is telling you to take up that opportunity.

There is this uneasy feeling in the pit of your stomach

Whenever you go against your intuition and make a decision that you shouldn’t have, you may experience this uneasy feeling at the pit of your stomach. This is your intuition telling you to think again and correct your decision.

