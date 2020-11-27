5 SIMPLE ways to appear confident and incredibly sure of yourself

Want to look confident and give out that “you mean business” kind of an aura? Follow these simple body language tricks to instantly look and feel confident and self-assured.

Somewhere deep down we all want to appear confident and self-assured. We want to have that aura of being incredibly sure of ourselves at all times. It is believed that some people are born confident. However, this is never the case. Confidence is something that is created. It is in your hands to give out that vibe of being certain and self-assured.

Appearing confident is an art and can be learnt. With some simple body language tricks, one can easily come across as being confident and sure. You just have to have that state of mind and determination to not let go of that aura. Follow these 5 simple tricks to appear confident and strong.

Stand straight

Do not slouch or slump your shoulders and make the constant effort of standing in an upright position. Stand tall with your chin up and with your spine straight to feel and look confident.

Stop fidgeting

Let go of your inhibitions and resist the urge to fix your hair or adjust your clothes. Be sure of yourself and your appearance and stand calmly and still.

Maintain Eye contact

This is the most effective way to appear confident. Maintain eye contact with people to show that you are focused and remember to blink and take breaks to not appear as a serial killer!

Smile

A simple, genuine smile goes a long way. Even if you are nervous as hell from inside, smile and keep a calm and relaxed demeanour.

Allow the awkward silence

Long pauses can be nerve-wracking. Don’t nervously babble continuously to avoid these silences. Learn to enjoy them and get used to them to let the conversation sink in.

