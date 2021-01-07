5 SIMPLE ways to cope with failure and bounce back

People often make mistakes and face failure. The important thing is to learn from those mistakes and don’t let the failure set you back. Try these 5 healthy ways to deal with failure and be motivated by it.

Failure is something that we all face at some point in our life. Be it in our professional or personal life. Everybody fails. At such times, it is easy to go into a shell and feel sad and depressed. You might feel rejected, embarrassed and disappointed. However, the important thing is to know how to deal with failure.

Sure it is painful and devastating, but it happens to everybody and learning from your mistakes and overcoming it is what matters. Take the failure as feedback and improve your shortcomings to bounce back better than before. Here are 5 ways to deal with failure and be motivated by it.

Acknowledge it

The first step in coping with failure is to acknowledge the fact that you have failed. It is unrealistic to immediately move on from a failure. So, accept the emotions and the things you are going through and allow yourself to feel sad and feel the pain.

Learn from it

Every failure teaches you something. There is always something to learn from it, but only if you are open to learning. Take failure as a learning opportunity and identify your weaknesses and make it a point to not repeat the same mistakes.

Assess yourself

It is easy to play the blame-game and make someone else the reason for your failure. Ask yourself why you failed and what did you lack. Be critical of yourself and your mistakes and minimise your shortcomings.

Be positive

After addressing the sadness and the pain, it is now time to focus on the positive aspects and to give yourself a pep talk. Be hopeful and motivated about the future and have a positive attitude while moving forward in your life.

Move on

What’s done is done. You have acknowledged it and learnt from it. Now it’s time to move on. Have faith in yourself and motivate and encourage yourself to have a fresh start.

