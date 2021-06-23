5 Simple ways to survive a Mercury Retrograde

The Mercury retrograde of 2021 in June has been the worst ever. Even though it has finally come to an end, the shadow phase of the retrograde is still in effect. Here are a few things to survive a bad phase of a Mercury Retrograde.

Mercury retrograde is often associated with mood swings, low feeling, confusion and frustration. While all these emotions can get overwhelming, it’s not difficult to survive the effects of a Mercury retrograde by keeping these points in mind.

Firstly, let us understand what a Mercury retrograde means. This event occurs three to four times in a year when the planet Mercury is said to go backwards. Although, it does not actually go backwards, but it appears to as it rotates faster than we do on earth. If you are a strong believer in astrology, you might be aware of this astrological event. People have for decades associated a Mercury retrograde with feelings of uncertainty, bad phases, mood swings, sudden life changes and new beginnings. These might cause feelings of sadness, deep sorrow and induce impulsive behaviour for a period of three weeks. This may seem to last longer than expected, but eventually, it will come to an end. Hence, here are a few pointers to keep in mind to overcome the hangover of a bad Mercury retrograde.

Finish your pending projects

Utilise all the negative energy into making something productive out of it. Channel all your negative energy and finish all your pending tasks. This way, you will be distracted and you won’t focus on things you can’t control.

Focus on things you can control

The best way to not let the Mercury retrograde affect you is by focusing on what’s in the present. Don’t worry about the future and the possible outcomes of a potential situation, it will only stress you out further. Rather, focus on things that are in your control and will make you happy.

Don’t be impulsive

Try hard to not act out of an impulse. Restrain yourself from making impulsive decisions and try to calm yourself down. Impulsive decisions could lead to wrong decisions in the long run. Especially, don’t break up with your partner during this period. Let it pass and then think with a calm mind.

Be gentle with yourself

No matter how low you are feeling, don’t let negative thoughts overpower your mind. Try to push away any negativity that goes through your mind and try to remain positive. Practice positive self-talk and remind yourself that you are amazing and you are important. Do not go harsh on yourself by punishing yourself with negative self-talk.

Take it slow

It is okay to not feel productive during this period. Your energy levels might be low, only take what you can finish on your plate and don’t set goals that you can’t accomplish. Take it slow and one day at a time. Things will eventually get better and there will be good days ahead.

