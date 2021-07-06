5 Slang words that everyone should know the meaning of

Are you lost when it comes to the latest lingo and slang words? Then check out this list given below of some commonly used slang words and their meanings.

There are tons of slang words that are used in today’s lingo, be it by teenagers who are trying to act cool or young adults who are simply trying to keep up with the trends. There are many people who might not be very well-versed with these slang terms and might feel lost while talking to a millennial.

More often than not, slang terms are created by combining two words into one. They are used by people so that they appear friendly, cool and trendy. So here are some commonly used slang terms that you should know about.

Fleek

“Fleek” refers to something that is “on point”.

Simp

A “Simp” is someone who is subservient to someone else. It is used for someone who likes buttering people up and impressing them by being passive and submissive. It refers to someone who is being overly sappy.

Flex

This term is simply a slang word for “show off”. When someone says, “she is flexing a lot today”, it means “she is showing off a lot today”.

Yeet

This slang term is used when someone throws something away from themselves at high velocity. It probably comes from the expression “Yeet” that one might scream while throwing something in the air!

GOAT

GOAT means “Greatest Of All Time”. It can refer to anything that someone thinks is amazing or really good.

Also Read: 5 Expert ways to make your social media grid look attractive

Share your comment ×