5 smart gadgets you can buy or gift this Diwali for all the tech savvy peeps!

The festive season is here and Diwali is one festival where you are given an opportunity to go on a shopping spree and splurge on all the products you love. Gadget lovers especially have the window to spend money on products that are worth investing in. Find out what are the 5 gadgets you must buy this Diwali.

Diwali is just around the corner and one can always look for tips online to save time and effort in the whole gifting process. Surprising your loved ones with the perfect gift and witnessing their reaction is worth the effort and you don’t want to mess it up by getting them something they don’t want. If you have any gadget lovers in your family or you are one yourself, then here are the top cool gadgets you can buy this festive season.

1. OnePlus Nord 5G

OnePlus recently launched their latest mobile and it has live up to the standards of the brand it reckons with. If you are looking to buy a new phone and don’t wish to go for apple, then this is the perfect choice for you with top notch features.

2. Mi Smart Band 5

A smartwatch that tracks your steps and calories intake, this is a perfect buy for all the fitness freaks. If you work out daily and want to keep a track of your fitness regime on a daily basis, it is the ideal purchase.

3. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

All music enthusiasts must have this smart speaker with Alexa that is operated by voice. A compact speaker, you can carry it in your backpack while travelling or use on occasions of large gatherings at your home. You can use this speaker to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers and more in your house.

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Perfect buy for people looking for a cool camera that will give you instant pictures, it is an ideal accessory to add to your bag or while travelling. You can click pictures and get a print instantly, you can hang it on your wall and make it look aesthetic while looking at your best memories.

5. Kindle (10th Gen)

An ideal choice for all book lovers and bibliophiles, this on the go library is easy to carry for comfort reading outdoors and indoors both. It can store millions of books and stories that you can opt from, it also comes with an audiobooks playback feature.

