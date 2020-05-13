5 South Korean beauty vloggers you need to follow on RIGHT NOW

South Korean makeup and beauty trends are currently conquering the glam world. So, if you don’t want to miss any Korean beauty trend then follow these popular makeup artists and vloggers on YouTube to get the latest South Korean beauty updates.

South Korean beauty and makeup trends are constantly doing new innovations for helping us to have a super glowing skin. And we need to keep a constant track of these new trends to stay updated. But sometimes, it becomes really impossible to get every update about Korean beauty and makeup hacks.

A South Korean beauty vlogger can give you the information as its their job to try every new makeup trend and give a review against it. So, you just need to follow their channels on YouTube and watch the videos they post every time. Getting knowledge of a new Korean skin and beauty trend cannot be easier than this. So, we have compiled the top 5 Korean makeup artists and beauty vloggers that you need to follow on YouTube to stay updated with your makeup knowledge.

5 Most popular Korean makeup artists and beauty vloggers on YouTube:

Sydney to You

If you are going to try Korean beauty trends for the first time, then this channel is the best option to start with. The beauty vlogger Sydney posts videos of everyday makeup tutorials. And she also gives ideas about popular Korean makeup products that are in demand right now.

Pony Makeup

Pony is one of the most popular Korean beauty vloggers and makeup artists. Most of her makeup videos include everyday look with dewy skin and high glam eyes. She will properly show you the packaging of each makeup product she is using so that you can have detailed information about it.

SSIN’s Cosmetic Psychometry

SSIN is popular for her creation of dramatic transformation like K-pop idol’s makeup. She can recreate any look with makeup. So, if you want to watch some dramatic transformation, then this YouTube channel is for you.

Kyung Sun

Kyung Sun also posts videos of everyday makeup look most of the time. The prime part of her videos is she is always ready to reveal all her makeup and skincare secrets to her subscribers.

Kwak Tori

Watching her makeup videos is fun. She will always take time to show her viewers the entire makeup step-by-step so that they can understand it properly.

