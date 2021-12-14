5 Stationary sets that will be the best Christmas present for kids

Christmas is here and so are the kids elated for uncovering innumerable gifts. Don't rack your brain much to figure out the most appropriate gifting item for kids this Christmas. We make it simpler for you by providing a comprehensive list of stationery kits that they would utterly love. Nurture creativity and artistic skills and help them discover the hidden artist residing within them.

1. Hobby Bag

Stationary kits are like a celebration for young kids. The colourful sketchpens, oil pastels colours, gel pens, mechanical pencil, wax crayons, clay and an attractive activity book make their day. In this hobby bag, the stronger built quality crayons don't break easily and thus make the crayon less prone to breakage. This perfect Christmas gift will amaze the kids and help them inculcate a new hobby.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 367

2. Painting Kit

Painting kits are never enough for kids. This painting kit contains wax crayons, oil pastels colours, sparkling glitter, colour pencils, water colour cakes and a drawing book. What a great way to add colours in the life of young minds! Gift this painting kit to kids and awaken the picasso within them.

Price: Rs. 199

Deal: Rs. 179

3. Scholastic Bag Kit

This scholastic bag kit contains 12 assorted stationery items. Right from notebooks, pens, pencils to geometric tools the kid will find everything in this one bag kit. It is the most preferable comprehensive kit for school going children and indeed the perfect gift for Christmas.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 539

4. Colour Fun Combo Kit

This combo kit has a colour crew range of art and craft materials. Help your kids to explore creativity by gifting them this colour fun combo kit. It is an easy to use stationary kit that can fit in their school bags too.

Price: Rs. 149

Deal: Rs. 135

5. Faber-Castell World Traveller Case

This tin world traveller case consists of 25 connector sketch pens, 1 passport colouring book and two assorted colouring sticker sheets. With this travel case your kids can explore the meaning of travelling and brainstorm creative ideas.

Price: Rs. 375

Deal: Rs. 365

Every stationary kit is like a royal gem for kids. If you try to contain their happiness in a jar, we are sure that the lid will keep popping out. Colours, paints and brushes are their best companions at idle hours and also while in school. Make Christmas merrier for them by gifting these stationary kits.

