5 Things to do when you are bored as hell

With social distancing and the pandemic, it is quite easy to get bored at home. Try doing these things to pass time productively.

You can’t socialise or catch up with your friends. There are only so many hours you can watch a film or binge-watch a series. Constantly being in front of a screen can drain you mentally and can weaken your eyesight. There are a number of things that can be done to kill time productively at home depending on your interest and hobbies.

Right now it’s important to stay safe indoors to protect ourselves and others. But being at home doesn’t necessarily have to be boring. So, here’s a list of stuff that can be done to kill time and to have some fun and bring back the happy, productive days.

Cook

Yes, this not only learning a new skill but also learning how to survive. Everybody should know how to cook to be independent and self-sufficient.

Listen to podcasts

Podcasts are available on a variety of topics. So, choose your favourite topic and listen to the podcast to get some inspiration.

Make a scrapbook

Whether it’s a vacation specific one or just a generic one, making scrapbooks can be really fun. Find those family photos and write quirky captions along with each picture.

Read a book

Reading is something that keeps your mind going and you get to enhance your knowledge and language skills. Choose your favourite book and read it from cover-to-cover and before you know it you’ll be hooked.

Clean your closet

This one’s essential! Remember how you’ve been procrastinating cleaning your wardrobe because you’ve always been too busy? This is the time to organise your clothes and give your wardrobe a makeover.

Credits :Pexels

