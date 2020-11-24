5 Things expecting mothers ought to know before going into labour

It is natural to feel bouts of anxiety throughout pregnancy, especially during the last days before going into labour. To avoid this feeling of anonymity and restlessness, these are a few things to remember for a stress free labour.

If you are feeling anxious and restless during the final days of pregnancy before going into labour, there are a few reminders to keep in mind to help ease out the process. Your body starts feeling frantic and you get eager for the baby to arrive. While it is natural for these sensations to occur, it also important to remain patient and handle labour without any hassle.

To remain stress free during labour, here are some pointers to keep in mind to ease out the process mentally. After all, you don’t want your mental stress to affect the delivery or your baby.

Practice meditation

To help calm your nerves and de-stress, make sure you practice 30 minutes of meditation and other breathing exercises. This will help to calm your body and mind.

Eliminate negative thoughts

Before going into labour, there are many thoughts that run across your mind and keep you distracted from the good part. Remain focused, confident and have faith. Everything will work out for good, take it as a blessing. Discard negative thoughts and be positive.

Be surrounded by your loved ones

It is important to have as much emotional support as you can during this time. Being alone at this time is not ideal. Make sure you have your family members around you for any support they can give physically or mentally.

Take special care of your body

Get all the proper nutrients in your body to keep your baby and yourself healthy. Your body needs all the stamina and strength to endure the pain.

Prepare your mind

As much as your body, your mind needs to be prepared for childbirth as well. Accept the challenge and prepare your mind, it is good to remain strong and healthy during this time. Focus on good things and remain positive throughout.

