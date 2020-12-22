5 Things to keep in mind while bathing your newborn baby

There are different techniques to bathe a newborn baby efficiently while making sure you’re gentle and sensitive. Follow these 5 tips to make your baby’s bath time more enjoyable and efficient.

Having a baby changes your life as your only focus is to make your child happy and sane. There are many things a mother has to take care of with a newborn baby, taking extra precautions and care to keep their babies safe and healthy.

Bathing a newborn baby comes with extra care and gentleness, knowing the right technique to hold them while giving them a bath, how often should you bathe them and when should your baby have the first bath.

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while bathing your newborn baby

1) It is always recommended to delay your baby’s first bath until they are a few days old as your baby is covered in vernix, a wax like substance that appears on the skin and protects your baby from germs. Sponging is the safest way to bathe a newborn baby until their umbilical cord falls off. Once the umbilical cord falls off, you can bathe your baby in a tub.

2) Give your baby a sponge bath. Start with their head, body and finally the diaper area. Sponging is the safest and easiest way to bathe a newborn baby as the baby won't get soaked or completely wet. Use only warm water for baby's head to avoid getting soap into their eyes. Gently wipe the head, ears, and face.

3) Use a bowl of warm water to dip the sponge into. Make sure the surroundings where you are bathing your baby is warm enough to make it comfortable. Position your baby on a padded or a soft surface and use mild baby soap. Avoid using harsh chemicals or harsh soaps. You can use a fresh towel to wrap the baby and expose only the area where you are sponging so that the baby is not cold.

4) Gently pat the baby dry. Use a fresh towel or a blanket to wrap your baby in immediately after the bath. Use a clean diaper and a towel with a hoodie to keep their head warm too.

5) To avoid getting the eyes wet, tip the head back just a little.

Credits :Getty Images

