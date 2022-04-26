Do you think that knowing basics like the culture, background and birth date are enough to start dating someone? Well, a big no! Knowing the zodiac sign of your boo-to-be can help you in decoding his personality, behaviour, romantic traits and even your sexual compatibility. Sagittarius men are carefree, optimistic, outspoken and famed for their funny character. More than that, they are quite playful in bed and if you are falling for a Sagittarius man, then brace yourself for endless laughter and adventures as men with this zodiac sign are quite thrilling, loving and caring.

Here are 5 things you need to know before dating a Sagittarius man that will aid you in navigating your love life with this fire sign.

1. Open to anything

Being a fire sign, Sagittarius man is restless, spontaneous and on the lookout to go outside the box to bring the thrill and exciting things his way. For the utmost satisfaction in love, he dives deep into the personality of his lover and tries to find an attribute that’s similar to him, amping up his sporadic whims. If you are crushing over a Sagittarius man, then getting outta comfort zone and paving way for new things is something you should be willing of. Moreover, never forget to add enthuse in each and everything step or effort you make! After all, he adores a strong and practical partner.

2. Hate emotional dependency

A Sagittarius man is a man of pragmatism! He will not be a boyfriend who is always stuck up in emotionality rather he would like his partner to have a life of her own. This does not mean that he is rude or practices emotional detachment but they are more like wanderers who love to explore and talk with their practical know-how instead of just talking sweet nothing.

3. A little slow when it comes to commitment

Well, this one is kinda hard and can break your fantasies of happily ever after with a Sagittarian fella. Pinned down a guy with this zodiac sign is a little challenging and he might take a long time to utter those words of serious commitment as compared to any other guy. However, don’t force them as he loves his freedom and can hold a grudge against you for this behaviour forever. Either bear with his casual nature or hold your feelings and wait for him to speak about his emotional state. There’s no in-between!

4. Always funny

Sagittarius man is funky, cool and can stuff you up with peals of laughter as he got a great sense of humour. Not only this, he really loves to connect with people on an everyday basis, a trait of their nature. He is an extrovert, say things on your face without any plastics or coat of sugars wrapped on it. Besides, he will always take you out on his wild and thrilling adventures once he is assured that you are not going to snatch away his freedom in any way. So, if you want to impress a Sagittarian man, then don’t just hung up on commitment or emotionality.

5. Great in bed

When it comes to lovemaking, the Sagittarius guy believes in cranking it up a notch and is a very passionate and sensuous lover! He has got some great moves that will make you feel wanted and leave you with complete satisfaction. Not only he believe in a fiery lovemaking sesh, but the men with this sign are also mad about ample under-the-sheets snuggles and cuddles.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sagittarius in bed