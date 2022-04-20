5 Things you need to know before dating a Sagittarius woman

Do you often think, lo and behold, what things to keep in mind before dating a Sagittarius woman as they are free as a bird and more of carefree nature? Well, Sagittarius women are surely picky but when she is really in love, she can go to any beyond to make her one and only one feel special and loved. A Sagittarius woman once falls in love and she is all in! She is quite possessive about his man and abides by the rule of honesty in her relationship and that’s probably, loving a Sagittarius woman is a lot of fun thereon.

Here we bring you 4 things that you should know to get a true understanding of how to date a Sagittarius woman rightly.

1. Need ample time and space

One thing you need to take care of before dating a Sagittarius woman is to provide abundant time to them but should also give them their personal space. Being free-minded, she loves to be in her space and can fight with you if you want her to compromise on it. Right from connecting herself to her circle of friends to clearing out time from her schedule for that “me time”- Sagittarian women sometimes want to be in themselves and might not want to include you in her ‘me time.’ Never mix this with aloofness as women with this zodiac sign simply adore their independence and want to grow healthily with their lover.

2. Outspoken

A Sagittarius woman believes that it is what it is and slams the truth on your face without any fear or hesitation. Her outspoken nature gets her into trouble and people start believing that she is an egoist and rude but that’s not it. Always remember that if she does not like something, there is nothing that can stop her from speaking it out loud. Make sure to handle her with maturity as clear cut communication can quickly diffuse her.

3. Brutally honest

Making a Sagittarius woman wear rose-tinted glasses is as hard as iron because of her practical nature. She wants to talk about her problems and never wants to hear any sugarcoat talk as this is simply not her forte. Whether in love or not, she always states matter of fact with complete transparency.

4. A chatterbox

You can never get bored with a Sagittarius woman as she is quite a chatterbox! She is desperate to talk and unlike other women, she never hesitates to initiate the talks with her partner. Engaging in profound conversations is what she finds charming and she always looks forward to her partner to prattle her with endless talks. Awesome discussions and opening up about your thinking/imagination is something that goes beyond a romance for a Sagittarius woman.

A Sagittarius woman dives deep into the affection, once she is all in love! She not only respects her boundaries but she also allows you your personal space while understanding your feelings and thinking! She will stay with you, no matter what!

