5 things you need to know before getting intimate with a Sagittarius

Do you long for the most cinematic sexscape? Do you want to fulfil your sexual desires most interestingly? Well, a Sagittarian can satisfy your intimate cravings while leaving you all high to come for more. Sexy Sagittarians are prominent for their dirtiest mind and their longing need for adventure and intimacy. They are the filthiest when it comes to making love. Being the kings in the bed, they are never afraid to take initiative to kink your cold sheets and unleash the wild side with lenient huffs to passionate screams. If you are dating this adventurous sign and planning to take your relationship behind closed doors then here are certain things you need to know before exploring the sexual waters with a Sagittarian.

1. The sexy teasing and smiles

Being a fire sign, Sagittarians carry deep sparks within and they often find games and teasing under the sheets hot and such gestures slowly turn them on. Sagittarians are filled with fire and therefore they always take the road of loudness and bold moves to satiate their longing desires in bed. If you want to lure a Sagittarian into bed, then start with such small shrugs to pave way for adventure in the bedroom.

2. Hate BDSM

While highly passionate and always up for an adventure when it comes to making love, Sagittarians are just not into the BDSM. They are more of slow lovers who thrill on spontaneity and never like the BDSM kind of intimacy where tying or physical restraint is an option. Additionally, they like speaking dirty and cosy moves to create lasting warmth. Keep embracing things like passionate kisses and slow touches to tell them about your longing desire to make love while leaving subtle hints of your emotional connection.

3. Believe in cranking it up a notch

When it comes to lovemaking, the Sagittarian believes in cranking it up a notch as they are an extremely passionate and sensuous lover! Right from different positions to introducing new and interesting things in the bedroom- people with this sign love to twist up things for a more sensuous lovemaking session. This sign has got some really great moves that will make you feel wanted and leave you with complete satisfaction. Not only do these people believe in a fiery lovemaking sesh, but they are equally crazy about ample under-the-sheets snuggles and cuddles.

4. Love oral sesh

This depends from person to person, but a wide variety of Sagittarians love to involve in mysterious oral ways of lovemaking for an overflowing and fulfilling intimacy. Slow and steady oral pleasure arouses them and can even make them freakier while making the intercourse filled with intense orgasms.

5. Hates coyness in the bedroom

A Sagittarian is the right definition of pragmatism even when it comes to sexual intimacy. They are the people who are straightforward and say each and every word right on your face directly about their sexual needs and similarly, they don’t want their partner to be shy about the same. They expect their partner to tell and talk about what they yearn for and always come up with new ways to keep the intercourse all contented, satisfied and daring.

Also Read: Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that disregard red flags in love