5 Things you should know about Cancer zodiac sign before dating them

Cancerians are gentle, caring and nurturing beings who value relationships like no other! They possess all the personality traits which make them the tenderest lovers. However, they take a huge amount of time to open up with their partner and might take an extra effort to actually listen to the words of commitment just to ensure a long-term wholesome relationship. But once they start feeling that string of attachment or emotions towards someone, this sensitive water sign can go to any extent to be with them. Patience is the key when dating a Cancer. They might not open up about their feelings often and might expect you to read their mind, therefore, maintaining a crystal clear open relationship is quintessential with a Cancerian. Here is a list of things you need to know before dating a Cancerian.

1. Being moody is their thing Cancers are known for their kind hearts but their plethora of raging emotions often make them overly sentimental or cranky most of the time. The reason behind this is their association with the phases of the moon and therefore they are referred to as "crabby." Cancerians can get moody at any time due to the tiniest of things and won’t even tell the reason behind it which sometimes make it difficult to deal with them. 2. They are highly supportive on an emotional level Cancer-born people are highly emotional and empathetic and therefore they can easily understand your pain even if you don’t want to bother them with your own emotional woes, they get in touch with your sentiments, can feel it and sympathize with them. So, if you are an introvert, Cancerians can support you incredibly.

3. They overly scrutinise things Cancerians highly value their relationships and can do anything to keep with their loved ones. No matter, how hard the situation gets they won’t like giving up on their partner. Because they love too much, they overly think about any squabble and clutter in their relationship. Due to this, they can easily become suspicious and paranoid and can also wreak havoc on their bond.

4. They have a great sense of humour Cancerians can take through a great time as these people are quite entertaining. Their sense of humour keeps the relationship all happy and spirited while ensuring the peals of laughter. You can share anything with a Cancerian as they are understanding, fun-loving beings who can ease out your woes in just a few minutes.