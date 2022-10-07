5 Things you should know about Gemini zodiac sign before dating them

Ruled by Air, this zodiac sign is extremely open-minded and has a go-to personality that can ease out any relationship they are in! Intellectually curious, smart and sociable, souls with this zodiac sign are recognised as freewheelers. Being highly chatty, these beings can dive into any conversation and make it go on and on for hours while their laid-back persona can keep the lively and bouncy spirits alive in a relationship. Here, scroll down to know about the 5 traits of a Gemini before any official love commitments. 1. Driven by the curious and intrusive frame of mind

Gemini-born people are highly curious and can’t help with their questions. Ruled by the planet of communication, Jupiter, these beings can easily process any kind of information way faster as compared to other signs and therefore, that’s the reason behind their never-ending inquisitiveness. They can sometimes be very nosy and can find out about your secrets, no matter how good you are at hiding them.

2. Geminis are party people Geminis love to be social! They love chatting, bitching, and taking photographs and are always on the lookout to build new connections and interactions. Because of their super enthusiastic and entertaining personality, these beings never face any difficulty in making new friends. Gemini-born people are ever-ready for the party kinda stuff and admire fun and boozing every now and then. Social butterflies are what their closed ones call them.

3. Flexible and highly adaptable souls Geminis are extremely flexible and can adjust anywhere with anyone. These beings are super quick to familiarize themselves with the energy of any room and can win the hearts of people with their great sense of humour and quick wit. However, their fervour can sometimes make them share too much with other beings.