5 Things you should know about the Scorpio sign before dating them

The water sign Scorpio is known for its emotional, sensitive and mysterious nature. Being ruled by Pluto, Scorpions are famed for intensely doing things. Right from love, commitment to friendships-these beings always stay true to their heart and will never always work on their toes to maintain a relationship as profound as intense with their near and dear ones. Sometimes, these beings get a little complicated because of their trait of feeling their sentiments on a deeper level. If you are falling in love with a Scorpion, then here is what you need to know before getting into a serious commitment. Physical intimacy means a lot more to them

Scorpios are passionate individuals who treat physical intimacy as a way to get closer to their partner. For them, intimacy holds way more meaning and they will never get intimate with anyone for the mere reason to fulfil their sexual desires. People with this zodiac sign love to cuddle and forehead kisses are what they ultimately adore.

They are truth seekers Because Scorpios hold deep emotions, they can easily get hurt just by a small false statement. They want their partner to speak the truth at any cost. This can easily break their trust while dragging them towards the path of anger and jealousy which can’t be tamed easily. Moreover, for them, it’s only a matter of time before they unravel the truth. And they won’t think twice before confronting you. Loyalty is what they crave Scorpios are known for their high loyalty and the same is what they expect from their partner. Firstly, they take huge time to know their partner and will never settle just for anybody. But once they start loving someone, they are in it for the long haul. If you are not ready to give this relationship your all, then be loyal to them and confront their every question for your sanity and mental well-being.