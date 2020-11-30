5 tips expecting mothers should learn to get rid of morning sickness while pregnant

Morning sickness is a common symptom amongst many pregnant women who also find this to be the most unpleasant feeling of the entire 9 months. To get rid of morning sickness during your pregnancy, these are the cures for a pleasant morning with no sickness.

Pregnancy is not easy and your 9 months can be the most challenging and unpredictable times of your life. You are not certain as to why these symptoms are there in the first place and what is the cure. Before we go any further, it is advisable to consult your medical doctor if the symptoms are severe and ask for any medical prescription if needed. If the symptoms are moderate, they can be treated with home remedies and extra care.

Morning sickness is a common symptom that women go through during their 9 months of pregnancy. If you are an expecting mother who wants to get rid of that unpleasant feeling in the morning that we have termed it as ‘morning sickness’ then you need to check out these helpful tips. Pregnancy means there are hormonal changes happening in your body which causes these symptoms to rise. During this time, it is recommended to take special care of your body physically and mentally. These are the 5 cures for getting rid of morning sickness.

Drink plenty of fluids

During this time, your body tends to dehydrate quickly and you fall short of liquids in your body. Hence, it is essential to drink plenty of fluids like fresh juice, lemonade and water.

Avoid unpleasant smell

Keep away from any unpleasant or foul smell as it can increase your nausea. You can also try the peppermint aromatherapy by keeping peppermint around you and apply it on your skin for a smooth treatment. The peppermint aroma will put you at ease.

Go for a short walk after your meals

After dinner or breakfast, go for a brisk walk in nature and expose yourself in the fresh air. This will release endorphins in your body and help boost your mood. Thus, making you feel less nauseous. It also helps in digesting food so that you do not feel sick in the morning.

Chew your food

To help improve digestion, especially during pregnancy, chew your food properly. Take small bites and eat an adequate amount of food during your meals, do not overeat.

Get breakfast in bed

Now is the time to feel pampered and utilise it. When you get up in the morning, try not to move around much before you have had your first meal. You wake up feeling hungry and the first thing you need is some food in your system. Get proper breakfast in bed and only then you can start moving around.

Also Read: Best safe outdoor sports your kids can indulge in amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×