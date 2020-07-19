5 Tips to have tough conversations with your kids easily

When you need to talk about something serious to your kids, then it may become quite tough for you. You don’t know what they will ask, how they will react etc. Hence, we have shared some tips to make these tough conversations easy with your kids.

Kids have several questions and queries about everything. And it’s an important phase for their mental growth and emotional well-being. So, at this age, they may ask you about something that would be tough for you to answer. But you cannot also dodge the question because that will increase their curiosity.

So, you have to handle the question smartly and make things easier. On the other hand, sharing things with your kids and talking about serious matters with them also makes your kids sensitive and friendly with you. So, here’s how to conversate with your kids easily on tough topics.

How to make tough conversations easy?

1- Pick the right time for this kind of conversation when you two are in a fresh mood and not exhausted. So, weekend mornings are great for this. You guys can have discussions without any rush. Your kids can ask you whatever queries they have.

2- If the topic is very sensitive or emotional, then practice saying the words in front of a mirror or your partner. This will make you say the things properly in front of your kid. 3- You should speak on their level. Remember, they won’t understand tough words like divorce, death or separation. So, make them understand in their language with straight words. And never start to give any details because that will intimidate them. 4- You should validate your kid’s emotions whatever he is feeling while talking to you. For example, saying “you seem to be scared” rather than “don’t be scared” is more appropriate. Because you are recognising your child’s emotions. 5- Never say “we won’t talk about it in future”. Because kids will always have certain queries regarding the topics. Instead, tell them that you are always there to listen to them and clear up their doubt again.

