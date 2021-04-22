5 Tips to keep in mind for bleaching your hair during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a time for lots of TLC and to show yourself some love. This is indeed a big moment of your life. So, you need to pamper yourself and always stay happy from within. So, to take this level of happiness to another level, you can do certain tiny experiment with your skin and hair like having a good facial or bleaching your hair, etc. But is bleaching safe for your hair during pregnancy? Well, Dr Niketa Sonavane, Cosmetic Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai, helped to clear our doubts.

Pregnancy is a time when your hormones are high which makes your skin extra sensitive. The initial 12 weeks of your pregnancy are the most important for development of your baby. This is also the time when incidences of loss of pregnancy are the highest. To keep things extra safe, postpone your salon visit until after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Avoid skin contact

Hair colour contains various ingredients that can cause a contact allergic reaction. Some women can be strongly allergic to Paraphenylenediamine (PPD), an ingredient which is present in hair dye and hair colour. Also, your pregnancy hormones make your skin extra sensitive. So, play it safe by wearing gloves and staying away from the scalp.

Try henna and vegetable dyes

We are mainly worried that the chemicals from the hair dye can get absorbed through your scalp. You can play it safe by switching to organic henna instead of chemical hair colours. Packaged henna is not completely safe. Make sure you read the ingredient list carefully and avoid henna that contains chemicals, especially PPD.

Bleach in open-air spaces

Another concern while colouring or bleaching your hair is the inhalation of toxic chemical fumes. Make sure you bleach your hair in a well-ventilated space to minimise inhaling the gases which can be potentially cancerous or may cause breathing difficulty.

Prefer highlights

Since we want to avoid contact with the scalp in order to prevent absorption of chemicals and reduce the chances of allergies, hair streaking or highlights seem ideal. The total exposure and contact are less and you still get a hair makeover.

