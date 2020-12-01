5 Tips to keep in mind for when you are flying with a baby or a toddler

Flying with a baby or a toddler is a daunting task as you are afraid everyone on the plane will hate you and the baby just can’t stop crying. There are certain things to keep in mind while travelling with a bay, here are some tips to make you feel at ease while flying with a baby.

Travelling by air with a child or a baby can be challenging. Babies are not accustomed to pressure changes and confined space while travelling by air. The worse is when fellow passengers around you pass judgement looks for bringing along your baby while travelling.

The screaming and crying of babies don’t seem to stop no matter what you do or feed them with. Whether it is your baby’s first flight or the second, it makes no difference and you have to be well prepared before flying with a baby to avoid any unpleasant circumstances.

Here are some tips to keep in mind and follow before flying with a baby or a toddler.

Choose a kid-friendly Airline

Make sure you go through intense research and choose an Airline with staff that are kid-friendly. The Airline will be well equipped and will be hospitable to give special attention to babies in case of emergency.

Pick a time out to fly according to your baby’s schedule

Make sure you fly according to your baby’s schedule. You can fly when it is your baby’s bedtime so that they fall asleep shortly after takeoff.

Fly direct

Avoid taking flights with a layover or hopping flights. This can disrupt your baby’s schedule and make them irritable.

Travel along with a relative for longer journeys

Tag along with a relative, a cousin or a close friend, especially if you are going on a long journey. They can handle the baby in shifts and you can also get your sleep.

Pack extra bottles and snacks

If you are in for the long haul, make sure you have sufficient snacks and milk bottle just in case of an emergency. Your baby needs to well fed and rested to avoid any irritation throughout the journey.

