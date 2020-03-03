5 Tips to maintain your pet child's dental health

Your pet child might be good at conveying what he or she wants but they may not be able to communicate a dental problem which is we need to focus on caring for our pet child's dental health and hygiene.

Being a pet parent may sound easy but it's not easy to take care of a furry baby who cannot communicate his or her problems. You may be able to understand their needs but sometimes it's very difficult to understand their health problems and focus on their overall wellbeing. Your pet child needs constant care and attention. Be it a cat or a dog, we need to watch everything that they do. From their diet to their behaviour, we have to keep an eye out for any sign of a problem. You might love your little furry child and pay a lot of attention to them and keep their health checkups and vaccinations up to date but have you ever thought about their dental hygiene? Most pet parents fail to focus on their pet's oral hygiene and routine which makes them more prone to dental problems. The dental health of our furry child is one of the most ignored things, this is why we need to focus more on keeping their oral health on point to ensure that they have a healthy life.

Here are some tips to care for your pet child's dental hygiene.

1. Take your pet to the vet for a regular dental checkup. Your vet can check your pet child for any oral health problems and suggest any solutions if needed. You can also ask your vet to do a dental cleanup.

2. Ask your vet for toothpaste and brush for your pet and try to use it as recommended. It might not be very easy and your pet may struggle and trouble you but give them some time to get used to it.

3. Get a diet of dry food and kibbles which can help cleanse your pet child's teeth. It can go a long way in reducing plaque build-up and keep their oral health on point.

4. Try to get your pet chew toys that are good for their teeth. The right treats allow them to chew and work their teeth and keep them healthy and clean. Avoid giving them too many wet treats, use chewy treats. You can also give them a vet-recommended dental treat.

5. Keep an eye out for any dental problems that your pet child may develop. If your furry baby has bad breath or drools too much or has bleeding gums or any such problem, take them to the vet immediately.

