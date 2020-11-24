5 Tips to take care of your baby’s skin during winter

Your baby’s skin during winter can get dry and flaky too. Winter means a lack of moisture and dryness. To combat the cold and dry skin, these are the ways you can care for your baby’s skin and prepare for the winter.

Winter means lots of cuddles with your baby and hot soup to keep warm. Winter is the best time of the year as it invites warmth, cosiness and festivities but along with its comes many challenges for the baby, especially in regards to their skin. Babies need extra care during winter because of the harsh weather conditions and dry air.

Babies are prone to dry skin during winters which lead to rashes on their skin, itchy eczema if not treated in the right way. Hence, it is important to care for your baby’s skin in winter and take all the necessary precautions. These are a few essential winter care tips for your baby’s skin to be nourished and healthy at all times.

Use aloe gel

Go natural and avoid too many harsh chemicals for your baby’s skin. You can use the natural aloe gel, mix it with oil and use it as a moisturiser to apply it on their face and body.

Massage your baby with oil

Do this every day without fail. Massaging your baby increases blood flow and keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Use a baby massage oil and massage gently in a circular motion with your hands.

Choose a gentle soap

Know the right soap for your baby and go for the one that has fewer chemicals and acts as a moisturiser too. It is best to go for natural and organic products mixed with cleansing oils like coconut oil to help soothe the skin. Reduce the bath time and don’t spend too much time keeping your baby soaked in water.

Get a humidifier

Heaters can take the moisture away from the air in winter. The cold air can be dry and this creates a lack of moisture. Thus, making your baby’s skin dry. Get a humidifier to add moisture to the air.

Prevent chapped lips

Lips need care too and we often tend to neglect this part of the body. Having chapped lips during winters is common and to avoid this, use petroleum jelly or a moisturiser to hydrate the lips. Do not go for lip balms for your baby as they have added colour or fragrance in it which can be harmful.

Also Read: 5 Reasons why you should remain calm and not yell at your kids

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×