5 Tips to take care of your baby’s skin during winter
Winter means lots of cuddles with your baby and hot soup to keep warm. Winter is the best time of the year as it invites warmth, cosiness and festivities but along with its comes many challenges for the baby, especially in regards to their skin. Babies need extra care during winter because of the harsh weather conditions and dry air.
Babies are prone to dry skin during winters which lead to rashes on their skin, itchy eczema if not treated in the right way. Hence, it is important to care for your baby’s skin in winter and take all the necessary precautions. These are a few essential winter care tips for your baby’s skin to be nourished and healthy at all times.
Use aloe gel
Go natural and avoid too many harsh chemicals for your baby’s skin. You can use the natural aloe gel, mix it with oil and use it as a moisturiser to apply it on their face and body.
Massage your baby with oil
Do this every day without fail. Massaging your baby increases blood flow and keeps the skin healthy and glowing. Use a baby massage oil and massage gently in a circular motion with your hands.
Choose a gentle soap
Know the right soap for your baby and go for the one that has fewer chemicals and acts as a moisturiser too. It is best to go for natural and organic products mixed with cleansing oils like coconut oil to help soothe the skin. Reduce the bath time and don’t spend too much time keeping your baby soaked in water.
Get a humidifier
Heaters can take the moisture away from the air in winter. The cold air can be dry and this creates a lack of moisture. Thus, making your baby’s skin dry. Get a humidifier to add moisture to the air.
Prevent chapped lips
Lips need care too and we often tend to neglect this part of the body. Having chapped lips during winters is common and to avoid this, use petroleum jelly or a moisturiser to hydrate the lips. Do not go for lip balms for your baby as they have added colour or fragrance in it which can be harmful.
