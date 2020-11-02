5 Tips on waking up without hitting the snooze button

If you despise early mornings and struggle your way out of the bed, this is completely normal and you’re not alone in this battle. If you want to get rid of this bad habit of sleeping in late, here some ways to help you wake up without snoozing your alarm.

Oversleeping is a problem that a lot of us have in common and especially under current circumstances when you’re working from home with no fixed schedule. Your sleep pattern affects your mental health and overall health in many ways as it is an important aspect of lifestyle that needs to be corrected if gone wrong.

Early mornings can be spiteful, but beautiful if you have sufficient sleep and you wake up feeling fresh to get going for the rest of the day. One of the benefits of waking up early is that you have plenty of time to complete your daily tasks and there is less anxiety. However, the ultimate challenge is to wake up early without snoozing your alarm and sleeping in till late. To overcome this hurdle of waking up early, here are several ways that can help you.

1. Follow early to bed early to rise motto

One of the first and essential steps of waking up early in the morning is by sleeping early at night the day before. Make it a habit to hit the bed before 11 pm and turn off all your electronic gadgets before you log off for the day.

2. Follow 21-day rule habit

Follow this routine for 21 days as it is known that it takes 21 days for anything to become a habit. Hence, your body clock will naturally get accustomed to the new routine and you’ll automatically want to wake up early before hearing your alarm go off.

3. Drink water before sleeping

Drinking sufficient water and staying hydrated will automatically activate your body in the morning. The natural process of the body will get accustomed to it and you will wake up feeling fresh instead of feeling drowsy the next day.

4. Fix a short goal that you want to wake up to

Having short goals that are achievable helps in having a positive outlook. Think of a small task that you want to do every morning after waking up that will cheer you instantly and you might start looking forward to mornings.

5. Try placing your alarm far from the bed

By placing your alarm on the other side of the room will make you want to get up and it will be far more inconvenient to keep hitting the snooze button. Follow this for a few days and you will see a change in your body.

Also Read: Here are the top 5 ways to train your dog in the right way

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×