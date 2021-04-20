5 Tough things about dating someone belonging to the earth sign

The earth element consists of three zodiac signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. They are practical, grounded and stable. But there are certain difficulties in dating them. Some of those are discussed here.

Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn are the zodiac signs belonging to the earth element. People of earth signs are grounded, practical, responsible, reliable, rational and dependable. They are long-term partners who want to give serious commitment in the long run. But as it is said, everything comes with a price. There are certain difficulties of dating an earth sign. Some of them are given below.

1.These people are hardcore rational. They will only believe on those things which has logic. So, it is tough for them to understand instincts or spirituality. Apart from that, one should not expect that an earth sign will get super excited to think about the future of their relationship. They will be happy but not overexcited.

2.They are dedicated people who like to stick to their routines and plans. So, they will easily get irritated if they cannot follow their schedules and work accordingly. They are highly devoted to their work, so it’s often tough to get their personal time. They are the kind of persons who believe in “only work and no play”.

3.They give a serious commitment to their relationship and plan for its future always. They also do something overboard to surprise their partner. They like to stay grounded. And that’s why their relationship moves at a slow pace.

4.They are fixed earth signs who don’t like changes that much. So, it becomes tough for you to opt for a change while in a relationship with an earth sign. Mostly, earth signs feel comfortable in their own existing position.

5.These people are very practical when it comes to money. They don’t like to spend unnecessarily and hate overspending. So, when you are dating an earth sign, you need to be very cautious about money matters and focused on savings. Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are great listeners

