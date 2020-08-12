5 Unsung heroes from the Indian freedom struggle who deserve our salute

India has seen a lot of bloodshed of freedom fighters who fought for Independent India. Today, we bring to you the list of 5 unsung heroes who played a crucial role in our freedom struggle.

India’s Independence has seen the blood of millions of natives who came out to fight the British rule and gave their lives to break the shackles of oppression. Even though we know a lot of names of these brave people, there are a few names which got lost over the years.

While we all know how Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmibai and Subhas Chandra Bose paved the way for India’s Independence, there are several others who were equally valorous freedom fighters. On this Independence Day, let us tell you about some of the lesser-known brave fighters who were a part in marking India’s history.



1. Rani Gaidinliu

Rani Gaidinliu was a Naga spiritualist who revolted against the British rule in India and was also strongly against converting Naga religious practitioners into Christianity. At the age of 13, she initiated the Heraka movement to drive the British away from Manipur. She got arrested at the age of 16 and was put into life imprisonment by the British. Five years later, Nehru promised to get her out and gave her the title ‘Rani’. She was released after 10 years.



2. Ram Prasad Bismil

Ram Prasad Bismil was a courageous revolutionary who led the famous Kakori rail dacoity conspiracy. He was also known to be a great poet-writer and the poem “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna” is also written by him. He was given a death sentence in the Kakori case and was hanged at the age of 30 on December 19, 1927.



3. Khudiram Bose

Khudiram Bose carried out numerous bomb attacks on the British. He was sentenced to death at the tender age of 18 on August 11, 1908 on charges of bomb attacks. His last words before being hanged were, ‘Vande Mataram'.

4. Potti Sreeramulu

Potti Sreeramulu was a devout Gandhi follower. He spent his life working for the Dalit community and other humanitarian work. He died during the hunger strike for separate linguistic state of Andhra from the Madras Presidency.

5. Batukeshwar Dutt

Known for exploding bombs along with Bhagat Singh in the Central Legislative Assembly on 8 April 1929 in Delhi to protest against the trade dispute bill, he also raised the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad". When they were arrested and imprisoned for life, he and Bhagat Singh initiated a historic hunger strike to protest against the foul treatment of Indian prisoners.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×