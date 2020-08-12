  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Unsung heroes from the Indian freedom struggle who deserve our salute

India has seen a lot of bloodshed of freedom fighters who fought for Independent India. Today, we bring to you the list of 5 unsung heroes who played a crucial role in our freedom struggle.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 02:35 pm
People,Independence Day,Freedom Fighters5 Unsung heroes from the Indian freedom struggle who deserve our salute

India’s Independence has seen the blood of millions of natives who came out to fight the British rule and gave their lives to break the shackles of oppression. Even though we know a lot of names of these brave people, there are a few names which got lost over the years.

While we all know how Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmibai and Subhas Chandra Bose paved the way for India’s Independence, there are several others who were equally valorous freedom fighters. On this Independence Day, let us tell you about some of the lesser-known brave fighters who were a part in marking India’s history. 
 
1. Rani Gaidinliu 
Rani Gaidinliu was a Naga spiritualist who revolted against the British rule in India and was also strongly against converting Naga religious practitioners into Christianity. At the age of 13, she initiated the Heraka movement to drive the British away from Manipur. She got arrested at the age of 16 and was put into life imprisonment by the British. Five years later, Nehru promised to get her out and gave her the title ‘Rani’. She was released after 10 years. 
 
2. Ram Prasad Bismil 
Ram Prasad Bismil was a courageous revolutionary who led the famous Kakori rail dacoity conspiracy. He was also known to be a great poet-writer and the poem “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna” is also written by him. He was given a death sentence in the Kakori case and was hanged at the age of 30 on December 19, 1927.
 
3. Khudiram Bose 
Khudiram Bose carried out numerous bomb attacks on the British. He was sentenced to death at the tender age of 18 on August 11, 1908 on charges of bomb attacks. His last words before being hanged were, ‘Vande Mataram'. 

4. Potti Sreeramulu 
Potti Sreeramulu was a devout Gandhi follower. He spent his life working for the Dalit community and other humanitarian work. He died during the hunger strike for separate linguistic state of Andhra from the Madras Presidency.

5. Batukeshwar Dutt 
Known for exploding bombs along with Bhagat Singh in the Central Legislative Assembly on 8 April 1929 in Delhi to protest against the trade dispute bill, he also raised the slogan "Inquilab Zindabad". When they were arrested and imprisoned for life, he and Bhagat Singh initiated a historic hunger strike to protest against the foul treatment of Indian prisoners.

Credits :Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement