5 Useful ways to stop dwelling on negative thoughts

Most of us have adopted negative self-talk and developed a pattern of overthinking. Breaking this pattern and come out of the chain of negative thoughts seems like an impossible task but it is achievable by practising positive self-talk and various other methods.

Replaying events of the past, analysing each and every situation, thinking of only the worst possible outcome of a scenario are few signs of negative self talk and overthinking. These thoughts can drain you emotionally and deprive you of enjoying moments and experiences of your daily life. It can distract you from your present, drain your energy and leave you feeling anxious and depressed all the time. Hence, it is important to address this issue and solve it for good.

Here are 5 useful ways to stop yourself from having negative thoughts and overcoming the cycle of overthinking.

Practice positive self talk

Replace your negative thoughts with positivity. Challenge your negative thoughts, recognize your behaviour pattern and make it a point to release your negative energy forcefully. Think good, feel good and do good. Keep channelling positive mantras in your mind until it becomes a habit.

Cut out negativity and toxic environment

Recognize things or people that bring negativity in your life and cut them off. It is normal to feel anxious around someone with who you are not comfortable. If something is bothering your mental peace, replace it and make room for positivity in your mind.

Stop feeling sorry for yourself

Stop victimizing yourself in every situation and stop feeling sorry for yourself as this will intensify self-pity. Instead, rectify your own mistakes and start from scratch. It is okay to feel down and low, it is normal to go through hardships and it is okay to make mistakes. True courage lies in starting from scratch and starting afresh with a positive state of mind.

Talk it out

Do not keep your feelings and thoughts bottled up inside you. Share your thoughts with someone you trust as this will make you feel better. It will make you feel like you are not the only one who is suffering, there are a lot more who might have the same problems as you. So, share, express and vent whenever possible.

Live in the moment

Last but not the least, live in the moment by practising gratitude and meditation. Realize the importance of each passing moment. By predicting the future or fretting the past, you will lose the moment you are living now and regret it later. Think about the present and learn from the past and stop worrying about the future.

