5 Ways to be your child’s best friend during their growing up years

It is hard when your children start growing up. They keep learning new things every day and have lots to share. Follow these 5 ways to be your kid’s best friend in their growing up years and nurture them the right way.

Your child is growing up. They are still trying to find their bearings in the world. They are having new experiences every day and at such times, they need someone to talk to and share things with. In order to truly understand your child and help them in finding their feet, parents should ideally try being friends with them.

Instead of constantly nagging them or being strict with them, it is always better to befriend your child to get to know them better and to support them when needed. Here are 5 things to keep in mind when trying to be your child’s best friend.

Communicate

Don’t treat them as a kid and just tell them the basic stuff. Instead, talk to them like they are your equal and share things with them.

Spend time

This is the most important step when it comes to befriending your child. Spend quality time with them to gradually form that special bond with them.

Be available

Apart from teaching your child certain things and sort of keeping an eye on them when required, be there for them when they need you. Make sure when they come to you to share something with you, take time out to notice it and react in an appreciative manner.

Listen

They are slowly growing up and experiencing new things every day, they will have tons of things to share with you all the time, so be patient and just listen without being critical or judgemental.

Give them space

Your kids are small and need someone to take care of them, but at times they too need to experience things on their own and need some space to absorb everything on their own.

