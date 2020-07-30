  1. Home
5 Ways to calmly deal with an argumentative child

Finding it hard to deal with an argumentative child? Read on to know how you can deal with a rude kid without losing your cool.
Wouldn’t it be incredible if your kids just listen to you without complaining or groaning? But that is not the case. Most kids today snap at everything you might say or ask them to do. Parents are often advised to ignore the rude behaviour and handle them calmly. But how exactly can you do that? Will it make a difference? Should you really be ignoring the mouthy behaviour? For starters, we don’t think ignoring rude behaviour is a solution to the problem.

Most of the time, turning a blind eye to their behaviour might make them used to harsh words, and it might just escalate from there. The goal is to make them learn how to respect others in the first place. It can be exhausting for a parent to stop the never-ending cycle of arguments and bad behaviour. If you are a parent who wishes to handle your argumentative child the right way, keep reading on.

Here are 5 ways to cope with an argumentative child.

1- A calm and direct approach is the best way to avoid future conflicts. If you yell at your kid, it makes it seem that yelling and shouting are understandable and acceptable in your household. You are a huge influence on your kid, so make sure you set a good example for them. Yes, it can be difficult, but definitely one that might work.

2- Try to know the reason why they are always argumentative and aggressive in their approach. Is something bothering them? ­­The best way to get to the root of the problem is to strengthen your bond with your child. Look for opportunities when they are calm and give them positive, focused attention.

3- If you ignore their disrespect, you escalate the behaviour. If you react disrespectfully, you perpetuate the behaviour. What you should do is acknowledge the problem, offer to help with the problem, and ask them to treat you with respect. It may seem diffciult in the beginning, but gradually it will work. 

4- One way to stay away from arguments with your child is to walk away when they are angry. Tell them that you will discuss the problem when they are willing to discuss their feelings, calmly and respectfully. Talking to your kid when they are all set to argue will only make you furious.

5- Model the behaviour you want to see. The next time someone tries to argue with you, don’t confront them. Take a deep breath and avoid it regardless of how annoyed you are. Avoiding fights in front of your kid can make your kid less contentious with you.  

