5 Ways to combat mood swings during pregnancy

Mood swings are normal during pregnancy, but there are ways we can fight these mood swings and keep them at bay. These are a few ways you can try and uplift your mood when you are feeling down during this time.

If you are experiencing mood swings during your pregnancy then this is a completely normal feeling and there is nothing to worry about. It is better to not run away from these ups and downs but to face them and tackle the mood swings.

It is because of the hormonal imbalance in your body, your emotions get affected too. You go through extreme lows and highs during this time. It is important to remind yourself that feeling is normal and one can always maintain balance and remain calm. To eliminate feelings of anxiety, extreme mood swings and nervousness, these are a few tips that can help you channel positivity and de-stress.

Motivate yourself by listening to music

Music is the best way to unwind and let go of your worries. Just sway to the rhythm of the music, listen to your favourite songs or band and start your morning on a musical note.

Keep your mind busy

It is better to keep yourself distracted with house work, kids and your partner. Talk to parents and your partner, communicate your feelings and take this time out to watch your favourite show or read a book.

Indulge in cravings

It is okay to indulge in sweet cravings during this time. Don’t hold yourself back and keep a snack jar handy whenever you are feeling low.

Lean on your partner

This is the time when you need him the most. Talk to your husband, spend time with him and lean on his shoulder when you are feeling low.

Get sufficient sleep and rest

This goes without saying. You will have a feeling of constant tiredness and dizziness. To help balance out the mood swings, get sufficient sleep and as much rest as you can, your body needs it.

