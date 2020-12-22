5 Ways to exude femininity and GRACE wherever you go

Being feminine and poised is not a bad thing. You can be strong, commanding and level-headed while exuding elegance and grace. Follow these 5 ways to be feminine while being a woman of substance.

While expecting a woman to show grace and be poised might seem patriarchal and condescending, it isn’t. Being feminine and elegant does not mean being weak and submissive. Femininity is something that includes spontaneity and chaos. It does not necessarily have to be synonymous with corsets and rigidity.

Contrary to popular opinion, a woman can be feminine and strong and opinionated all together without compromising on any of the qualities. Here are 5 ways to be feminine, graceful and elegant without being delicate, weak and passive.

Posture

The most important thing when it comes to being poised is having the right posture. Avoid slouching and push your shoulders back and have a straight back while sitting.

Demeanour

Your aura and vibe say everything about you. Have a self-assured yet relaxed aura and make people comfortable around you.

Dress up

You feel good only when you look good. Wear flattering clothes and wear what you like and feel good in, instead of blindly following the trends.

Confidence

Don’t fidget too much and exude confidence. Develop a strong personality and be a woman who knows when to take stand for herself while also accepting when she’s wrong.

Independence

Stop being a damsel in distress and take the matter in your own hands. Be strong and self-sufficient and learn the skills necessary to survive on your own.

