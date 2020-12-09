5 Ways how zodiac signs affect our personality and behaviour

12 zodiac signs divided into 12 months have their own features which affect people. So, here’s how a zodiac sign can affect people's personalities.

There are 12 zodiac signs in astrology divided into 12 months belonging to four different elements- earth, air, water, fire. Each of these star signs has its own features and characteristics and the person belonging to the star sign represents these characteristics.

But how much do zodiac traits affect our personality? Well, sun signs have been one of the easy forms to identify a person’s nature and personality. However, there are many facts that suggest zodiac sign affects our personality. Read below.

How do zodiac traits affect our personality?

1.All astrological signs and planetary bodies have their own way of influencing our personality.

2.Not only just one zodiac sign, our personality can be affected by two star signs as well. If you are born at the starting or ending of a sun sign, then your personality will be influenced by the other sign also which is before or after your sign.

3.The movement of the sun on the astrological signs determines your behaviour in that period. The sun moves across all the star signs changing its position on them and this affects the personality. So, your behaviour depends on the month and the position of the sun on the sign.

4.Even the current position of the sun affects your personality and influences it as well. The position decides how we will behave. For example, during the Capricorn season (December and January) we generally get very happy and spend money a lot.

5.Apart from the zodiac signs, the strongest influence that we have on our personality is from the rising sun. It’s a sign that wakes up when each person is born. When we first meet a person and have an overall impression about him or her then it’s because of this rising sun. As we get to know that person more closely, then we come to know their real personality which is influenced by the zodiac sign.

