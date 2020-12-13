5 ways to inculcate self discipline in your child to help them become responsible adults
Teaching your child self-discipline is essential in their growing up years. It will not only make them responsible but will also make them happier and wiser. It will help them in the long run and will teach them the value of things. Teaching your kid discipline requires time and patience from the parent’s part.
You have to correct them when they are wrong, teach them self-control and develop the ability in them to be okay with things not going their way. Below are some ways to manage their behaviour and encourage healthy development.
Set a routine
Having a structure will help your child in following a pattern every day. Set a routine for them to let them get used to doing certain things on a daily basis.
Appreciate the good behaviour
Children love being praised. Whenever they exercise self-control or show responsible behaviour, praise them and reward their behaviour.
Be consistent
Avoid giving in to your child’s requests every other day and be consistent with your rules and instructions to let the child develop good habits and learn gradually.
Explain to them why you are doing this
They might start resenting you for being too strict and rigid. To avoid this, explain to them why you are saying no for something or getting after their life to follow a schedule.
Don’t be too hard on them
You do not want your child to turn into one of those rebellious kids. Avoid going overboard and forcing them. Instead, teach them and make them understand the importance of self-discipline.
Also Read: Check out these 5 FUN ways to keep your kid active amidst a pandemic