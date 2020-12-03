5 Ways to invoke the Christmas spirit and bring in the festive cheer

While buying gifts and putting up baubles, don’t forget the very essence of the festival and savour your time with your friends and family. Here are 5 ways to feel Christmassy and to welcome the festive vibes.

More often than not, we forget to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. We often become mechanical in our approach and neglect the very essence of the festival. It’s Christmas month and while we do buy gifts and decorate our trees, we don’t really pay attention to it and do it as a task.

Christmas is the time to spend quality time with your family and just cherish and savour what you have. It is the time to show gratitude and be thankful for your life. It is time to spread love and togetherness and soak in the festivities. So, to make the most of this festival, here are 5 ways to get into the Christmas spirit.

Be someone’s Secret Santa

It is so satisfying to see the joy on someone’s face when they get a gift from someone. So, be a secret Santa to someone and experience the joy of gift-giving.

Listen to Christmas carols

There are tons of Christmas songs to bring you in the festive spirit and to welcome Christmas with open arms. Make a Christmas special playlist and listen to it every day.

Make eggnog

The traditional holiday drink. The air is nippy and Christmas is just in a few weeks, this is reason enough to make some eggnog and pair it with a good book to indulge in the ultimate luxury.

Watch Christmas movies

Be it Home Alone, The Santa Clause or The Grinch, watch your favourite Christmas movies every evening to feel the festive vibes.

Decorate your tree

It’s never too early to put up your Christmas tree. Buy traditional ornaments and put up your tree in your home to make it Christmas ready.

