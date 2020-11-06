5 Ways to read someone's body language like a pro

Body language is something that provides additional information and helps you figure out the hidden truth about the other person and their personality.

Sometimes while talking to somebody you do feel that their expressions and what they are saying, do not match. In such times, the ability to read someone’s body language helps quite a lot to know the truth about them. It provides a lot of information about other people and their thoughts. From the movement of the eyes to the direction in which a person points his or her feet, body language reveals the hidden truth.

If you learn to notice things like hand gestures and body positions, you’ll be able to get a lot of additional information about them while improving your ability to communicate. There are a lot of cues to notice when you want to know more about someone and their personality. So, here are some body language cues and what they really mean.

Body posture

If someone is standing tall and upright, they instantly give the vibe like they own the room. While if someone is slouching, it shows that they are nervous and underconfident.

Crossed arms

This usually shows that the person has a closed mind and is not open to new approaches and interactions with new people.

Nodding of the head

While nodding in the same rhythm of your speaking, shows that the other person is in agreement with what you are saying while nodding quickly shows that the other person has had enough and wants to end the conversation quickly.

Eye contact

If the other person is maintaining constant eye contact with you then it shows that the other person is confident and has a sincere interest in talking to you.

Genuine smile

People often smile during small talk just out of politeness and formality. But there is a trick to know whether the smile is genuine or not. If their smile reaches their eyes, i.e. if their skin in the corner of their eyes crinkles, then they are actually having a good time.

Credits :Pexels

