5 ways to stay motivated while working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown for the next 21 days

Staying and working from home must sound like a great plan but, let’s agree that it is not always fun. So, here are 5 ways to stay motivated while working from home

Imagine waking up and only travelling to your bedroom desk to work. Sounds like a plan? Well, working from home does sound like a fun option but, things start to go downhill when lethargy strikes and your bed keeps calling you to take a nap. No work gets done and instead of it being a stressfree option, we tend to panic at the end of the day. So, to motivate you to work, here are some easy steps that you can follow:

Transition to work aka don’t work where you sleep

While your office is just a few steps away, you still need to transition into your work mode. Grab your coffee and instead of taking work to your bed, go to your work. Keep your sleeping and fun place different from that of work. So, at the end of the day, you will feel relieved once your work is done, This means, set up a desk in your house and make sure to only work from there. If need be, step out of your pyjamas and get into some workday clothes. This will motivate you furthermore.

Make a schedule

Nothing motivates more than setting up goals and fulfilling them. I am personally a pen and paper person who loves to tick off things from her daily to-do. Each tick makes me feel accomplished and this is the best way to go about it. Virtual list or a paper one, set your goals where you can see them and tick off every task that you accomplish. Avoid taking tasks to the next day as it will only lead to stress and fatigue.

Set timely breaks

As much as tasks make you feel motivated, nothing gets you going like breaks. Breaks can be rewards after all the tasks that you accomplish. Set a timer for your lunch breaks or coffee runs and get back to work after you finish them. It is also important to maintain our sanity in times of a lockdown. If you think your breaks turn into naps, turn to other relaxing activities like listening to music or calling a friend.

Socialise

We know stepping out and talking to people is a bit too much to ask for during a lockdown. But, socialising and talking to other people can actually take you out from the loneliness and isolation. Make sure to catch up with your colleagues from work, if they are going through the same lethargy phase as you are, it will definitely help you overcome it when you know you are not alone in this.

Grow yourself and do not try to surf distracting websites

While you have no colleagues around, the only competition you have is yourself. Try and do better than you did yesterday and the day before that. Every little progress will only make you work harder. Now, what gets in the way of doing this is distracting websites that often take up hours of your time(for me it’s Instagram and TikTok). Grow up and understand that some things are meant for your leisure time and some for work. Keep your phone upside down or turn off any notifications that you know might grab your attention or distract you from work.

How do you keep yourself motivated? Let us know in the comments section below and we will surely try them out.

