5 Wireless radios for the old soul in you

No musical device or song can steal the thunder of radios. Radios had immense importance in the ancient era and today it is striving hard to survive the contemporary storm of raps, remixes, 24 hours news and entertainment channels. To add on the list, digital technologies have captured the market. Yet there are people who love to stick to your old schoolness. So present a list of wireless radios for all the old souls out there!

1. Saregama Carvaan

Saregama Carvaan is a boon for all the souls who have a soft corner for old songs and music. With a premium hindi playlist, this device does have a radio. It is preloaded with more than 5000 songs and also gives you the opportunity to listen to new and modernised songs with the help of its radio feature.

2. Noizzy Box Retro XXL 4 Band Radio

With 4 different listening modes, this radio device will be one of the best party companions. It has powerful audio drivers and a bluetooth facility. Listen to new as well as old songs as per your mood. Talking about its appearance, it has a retro feel and touch.

3. Zebronics Zeb-County 3 Portable Wireless Speaker

This portable speaker supports bluetooth, calling functions, USB and radio. It has a stylish design, strong audio output and exceptional FM radio frequency. It also has a USB and a memory card slot to groove on any beat of songs.

4. Pagaria Retro FM/AM/SW Portable Radio

This retro radio tunes every favourite channel of yours without distractions. The audio output is crystal clear due to the external antennas it has around. You can enjoy clear cut songs with volume at its peak.

5. Philips Audio

This Philips Audio is a battery powered sound system with a telescopic antenna. It has an AM and FM tuner with tuning and volume control. With this device, you can bring home a true immersive sound experience.

Radios are true entertaining devices that take you on a trip down the memory lane. Radio tends to elicit curiosity among the listeners with which song plays next. You mind finding bluetooth connections distracting but radios never fall in that place. To keep the old soul alive within you, grab these top 5 wireless radios straight away!

