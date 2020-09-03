5 Workout styles people of Gemini zodiac sign may like to opt for

If a Gemini needs to choose any workout type for fitness, it has to be fun and enthusiastic. These people don’t like boring things and like to socialise with others. Here are the best workout styles for Gemini.

When it comes to maintaining good health, the physical workout is a must. And when we need to choose a workout style, there are endless options to opt for like Zumba, aerobics, Pilates, yoga, gym, etc. You can go for the one which suits you well.

You might get surprised to know that our zodiac personality traits depend a lot on this. It can tell us which workout style an individual should go for. For example, Gemini people are enthusiastic, fun-loving and are known as social butterfly. So, they may like to indulge in something that consists of several activities.

Best workout styles for Gemini people:

Zumba

Zumba is a type of workout that consists of dance movements. Gemini likes to dance and socialise with people while working out.

Body attack

People of this zodiac sign are quite impatient, so they want quick results right after doing workout. So, body attack would be great for them. It’s a high energy fitness workout that can burn almost 700 calories in a single session. Geminis would love to do it.

Brisk walking

Working out without interacting at all is just not a Gemini’s cup of tea. They like to socialise and talk to others while exercising. So, brisk walking is a good idea for them as they can create a group of people for brisk walk together.

Functional 45 exercises

This type of workout includes a lot of interval training and high-intensity workouts. As Gemini people need a lot of versatility for not getting bored, this workout would be perfect for them.

Yoga

Gemini people get distracted easily. So, yoga would be great for them as it will help them to concentrate. It will provide a calming effect on them.

