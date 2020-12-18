5 Zodiac signs that are always composed, calm and collected

Staying calm and collected is certainly not easy in today’s hectic era. But there are certain zodiac signs who master this art of composure and never lose their calmness.

While there are some people who lose control at the first sign of trouble and immediately get into panic mode, there are others who always maintain their calmness and sense of understanding. Such people never seem to panic or get hyper over certain things and always appear in control of situations and their circumstances.

They often act as a support system for their panicky friend and guide them in tough situations. They are the pillar of strength for their anxiety-stricken friends. These people literally keep calm and carry on! So here is a list of such zodiac signs who are always calm and composed under pressure and stressful situations.

Taurus

Taureans don’t like stress. They always prefer adopting a sensible and calm approach than being part of a stressful and confrontational situation.

Gemini

In a crisis, their first step is to find a solution. Geminis maintain their composure and believe in solving the problem instead of stressing about it.

Cancer

Cancerians are sensitive and nurturing people. They want peace and happiness all around them and always believe in being calm and collected in difficult situations.

Libra

They love peace and serenity and never seem to lose control. Librans are calm beings who never speak above a hush.

Pisces

Inherently calm and composed, Pisces-born people are always busy making peace between people and know how to keep their emotions in control.

