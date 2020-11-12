5 Zodiac signs that are easily agitated
There are some people who don’t necessarily have the patience to deal with irritating factors. They tend to have a low tolerance factor and can get easily annoyed. These people get easily agitated and frustrated, even by the slightest of things. Agitated doesn’t always mean to get angry, instead, it means getting flustered, nervous or just troubled. It can trigger from anything, whether its bad weather, or someone’s being unusually dumb and so on.
There are 5 such zodiac signs that are easily agitated. They get nervous very easily and you never know what might hit them off. They can get irritated, angry, flustered or upset at any given moment of the day. So, here are 5 zodiac signs that get agitated in a jiffy.
Taurus
While Taureans are known to be calm and patient, they too can sometimes lose it, especially if you keep pushing them or provoking them.
Gemini
Geminis tend to have a temper. They can get irritated at the slightest of inconvenience and will charge at you if you annoy them.
Virgo
Virgos are headstrong people. They want things done and want things done this very instant. If things don’t go their way, they tend to get annoyed and worked up very quickly.
Scorpio
Scorpio-born people become passive-aggressive when they are troubled. They will not exactly shout at you but will show their irritation in subtle ways.
Pisces
They are sensitive and tend to get hurt easily. However, they prefer avoiding confrontation and can control their tongue when needed. They are the quickest to get angry and also the quickest to calm down.
