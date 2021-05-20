5 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is a Virgo woman as her birthday is on 21st September. So, here are 5 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Kareena Kapoor has her birthday on 21st September which makes her a true Virgo personality. Perfectionist, practical, analytical, loyal, hardworking, etc. are some of the words that define a Virgo person in the right way. Virgo belongs to the earth element and it’s a female zodiac sign. Do you want to know which star signs are compatible with Kareena Kapoor? Follow the list below.

Cancer

Cancer is the nurturing zodiac sign who can soothe an anxious Virgo bringing emotional depth and commitment to the relationship. With Cancerians, Virgo learn to become caring, homely, lovable, and romantic persons. On the other hand, Virgos show them how to be rational in life as Cancerians are very sensitive and intuitive persons. Virgos are perfectionists who always give thoughtful gifts to their partners, which makes romantic and nostalgic Cancerians happy.

Taurus

Taureans love to be served and Virgos love to being adored in their private place. So, this makes their bonding strong, charming and happy. Because both Virgos and Taureans are loyal and compassionate persons who give full commitment to the relationship.

Capricorn

Capricorns and Virgos both are organised and hardworking people. They both appreciate the effort on a work over anything. So, Capris and Virgos make a good pair together because they both are practical and disciplined people. Perfectionist Virgos will be attracted to Capri’s time management skills.

Virgo

When two Virgos are together, then things are in spark. They talk about how to make things perfect, how to create a perfect family and bonding. They will both put equal effort to make things flawless in the relationship.

Scorpio

A Virgo loves excellence and a Scorpion is dedicated towards their goal. They are ambitious, focused and hardworking people whose dedication catches Virgo’s attention. And together they create a wonderful bonding.

