5 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif needs no introduction who has given the Bollywood industry several hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and what not. This star belongs to Cancer zodiac sign which makes her personality quite intriguing because Cancerians are complex people who are emotional, compassionate, sensitive ones who easily get hurt by others. So, which zodiac signs are compatible with Katrina Kaif? Check the below list.

Taurus

Taureans are compassionate people and traditional lovers who give full commitment to their relationships and stay loyal to it forever. Similarly, Cancerians are very loyal and compassionate towards their partners, so they make a good pair together.

Virgo

Virgos are rational people who are family-oriented and hardworking people. On the other hand, Cancerians are nurturing zodiac sign who go beyond their limit to serve their family. So, Cancer and Virgo match well.

Scorpio

Scorpions are intense people who want full commitment and loyalty from their partners as put their full effort on the bonding as well. So, Cancer and Scorpio make a good pair with each other as Cancerians are also loyal people who give full effort in the relationship.

Pisces

Pisceans are emotional, sensitive, intuitive, compassionate, romantic and imaginative people. They like to stay aloof in their own dreamy world. Their connection with Cancerians definitely creates spark as they both have similar qualities.

Capricorn

Capris are rational and hardworking people. Though opposite of each other, Cancerians and Capricorns complement each other and make a great bonding. Because Cancerians learn to be rational and not so emotional from Capris, and Capris get to see how to be more nurturing towards family.

