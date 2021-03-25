5 Zodiac signs with loneliness issues who find it hard to deal with it

Being lonely and feeling loneliness are different. When you still feel lonely even after being surrounded by many people, then you are suffering from loneliness issues. These are the zodiac signs who have to deal with loneliness issues always.

Loneliness isn’t about living without anyone around you. Rather, it is a feeling of emptiness even after being surrounded by many people. You can still feel lonely even after having everyone around you. Loneliness issues might be provoked by different factors like lack of bond, not being able to express, etc. Are you one of those who has a lot of loneliness issues? This can be predicted by the zodiac signs.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists who are not impressed easily with other’s work. They constantly find faults in other’s work which irritates people a lot. In this way, Virgos push away people out of their life making them isolated. Then to fill the void, they often turn to smoking and drinking.

Cancer

Cancerians are one of the neediest persons who are extremely emotional. They try to establish a deep bond with their loved ones and want others to understand their feelings. But they often end up being hurt and find themselves lonely.

Pisces

Pisceans are self-sacrificing people who never let anyone know how hurt they are. When they are hurt then they often retreat into their own imaginative world and assume that the problem doesn’t exist. They keep themselves isolated from everyone which gives them the feeling of loneliness.

Capricorn

Capricorns are responsible for their own loneliness for being the most workaholic people of all. They always prioritise their work, ambitions, goal over their social relationships. As a result, they start to get detached from others very quickly. This eventually makes them feel lonely.

Scorpio

Scorpio always erects a wall around them so that no one can get close to them. They will only open up with whom they feel connected. So, they make it hard for everyone to get to know them, thus they isolate themselves from others.

Also Read: 5 Zodiac signs who have a survival instinct and fight like brave soldiers

Share your comment ×