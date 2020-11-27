5 Zodiac signs who are animal lovers and who firmly believe in choosing animals over people

Animals are God’s own creatures. They love us unconditionally and bring immense happiness to our lives. They never fail to bring a smile on our faces with their cuddle-worthy behaviour. Here are 5 zodiac signs who love animals more than anything else.

Having your pet jump with excitement as soon as you enter the house is pure bliss. There is no better feeling than having a pet that loves you unconditionally. They are always ready to play with you and always be by your side. They provide the much-needed companionship and cheer you up on gloomy days.

Animals are genuinely loving creatures. They always put a smile on our faces and can instantly brighten our mood and make us laugh with their cute and adorable antics. Here are 5 zodiac signs who almost worship animals and know their worth.

Taurus

They love being surrounded by animals and feel relaxed and happy around them. They adore animals and prefer their company over humans.

Virgo

Virgos are crazy about their pets. They are obsessed with animals and love taking care of them and will prefer spending a major chunk of their time with them.

Leo

They cherish the unconditional love and adoration they receive from their pets. If they could take their pet to the office every day, they would.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians love travelling the world but would give anything to do it with their pet. They love engaging and contributing to the welfare of animals and always like dedicating their time towards them.

Pisces

They are compassionate people who love animals and are crazy about them. They tend to have a lot of pets in their house and are constantly on the lookout for more!

