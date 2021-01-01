5 Zodiac signs who are the BIGGEST drama queens according to the astrological charts

In astrology, people from 5 zodiac signs are the biggest drama queens. They are over-expressive and like to exaggerate everything.

Astrology has shown people from 5 zodiac signs with highly expressive personalities are extremely dramatic in nature. They like to exaggerate a lot and that’s their normal way of expressing things. They are born drama queens and they just can't help but be dramatic!

Their over-the-top behaviour easily catches other’s attention and makes them aware of the drama. So, here are the 5 zodiac signs who are the biggest drama queens.

Zodiac signs who are the biggest drama queens:

Leo

Leos will always be at the top of this chart. They like to draw all the attention from others and be in the centre of it. So, creating some big drama is an easy way for them to be in the spotlight. But that’s not harmful to others, they just like to express things on a grand scale.

Gemini

These are over-expressive people. So, they don’t really create drama to get attention, it’s just their natural way of reacting. Whatever they do, they will do it with lots of exaggeration.

Scorpio

Scorpions are over dramatic when they are angry. They are passionate and intense people who will transform with their actions and words in anger. They won’t let things go away very easily without digging deep into it.

Virgo

Virgos get the drama-queen tag because of their fussy nature. They always try to be and make things perfect which often leads to a great amount of drama. They always try to be the perfectionist but this makes them a drama queen at the same time.

Cancer

Cancerians are overly emotional and sensitive and that’s why they are considered drama queens. They often create drama about their health issues. They will go over the top to make it look like a big wound, while it is actually just a small cut.

Also Read: Libra, Cancer, Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs in astrology who love to feed others

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×