5 Zodiac signs who are emotionally most intelligent and good at handling feelings

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognise your own and other’s emotions and feelings and to react accordingly to it. It is also the ability to adjust your emotions to adapt to environment and use it to think and behave properly. While some zodiac signs don’t care about their emotions that much, other signs are highly emotionally intelligent. Here are 5 such star signs.

Pisces

Pisceans are the most intuitive people who can understand their feelings and other’s from the core. They can deal with it maturely also which makes others feel relieved when they are dealing with an emotional crisis.

Cancer

Cancerians are nurturing zodiac signs who can understand someone best when he or she is struggling with their emotions. And they will go beyond their limit to help the person overcome the problem. Also, Cancerians are mature with their own emotions and can handle them in a way that nobody can do.

Libra

Librans are the balanced zodiac sign who can weigh any emotional situation practically to bring fairness to everywhere. They want justice in everything, so when someone is in emotional pain, it upsets Librans and makes them help the person.

Virgo

They are dedicated, driven, hardworking and analytical sign, but they are also good with emotions. Virgos are family-oriented people who will always be there to help their loved ones when they are in emotional pain.

Scorpio

Most intense zodiac sign, Scorpions are not only balanced with their own emotions, but they can spot other’s untold emotional problems as well. Scorpions are compassionate people who want to give their 100 percent emotionally to their loved ones and expect the same from others.

